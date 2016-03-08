Bonucci: 'Racism? It also happens in other stadiums..'

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci has talked about racism and has urged the authorities to take more action in these situations.



Romelu Lukaku was recently racially abused by Cagliari fans during Inter's 2-1 win the rossoblu and there has been massive debate about the issue and about racism in Italian football.



In a press conference for the Italian national team, Bonucci talked about racism and said: It is a delicate situation, there are the means to take the culprits. It is not correct to generalize but we have structures and means to take the culprits and not make them return to the stadiums.



"It also happens in other European stadiums, putting your feet up a little too much. Ultras statement I haven't read it and I can't comment, I'd tell you something I don't know. "