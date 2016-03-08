Bonucci reveals what he told Higuain after Super Cup clash

17 January at 11:56

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci spoke in the mixed zone of Jeddah's  Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium after the Old Lady's win in the Italian Super Cup.

His words are reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport:  "It's always great to celebrate a win. Chiellini is doing an amazing season, he found a way to manage the games in the best way possible".

ON HIGUAIN - "We didn't have any argument. He was angry with the referee and I tried to calm him down. He was agitated but it's normal stuff that happens on the pitch".
 

