Bonucci reveals what he told Higuain after Super Cup clash



Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci spoke in the mixed zone of Jeddah's Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium after the Old Lady's win in the Italian Super Cup.



His words are reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport: "It's always great to celebrate a win. Chiellini is doing an amazing season, he found a way to manage the games in the best way possible".



ON HIGUAIN - "We didn't have any argument. He was angry with the referee and I tried to calm him down. He was agitated but it's normal stuff that happens on the pitch".

