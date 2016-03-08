New Juventus signing Leonardo Bonucci has revealed as to why he has returned at the Turin based side, a season after having left the club to join AC Milan.In his first press conference on re-signing from Milan, Bonucci was asked about why he took up the decision of rejoining the bianconeri from the rossoneri. He said: "When I chose to leave, it's because my emotions led me to make those decisions."But the decisions made because of anger are not the right ones. I was lucky, thanks to the president, the directors, my agent and Milan to go back to what I feel is my home "."There was not a specific date when I decided to come back. There was a moment when everyone agreed and it was nice to try and everyone did their own assessment, everyone agreed and I am happy to complete the transfer ".