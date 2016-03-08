Bonucci's mental coach: 'Ronaldo crying a bad sign for Juve'
20 September at 22:15Leonardo Bonucci's motivator Alberto Ferrarini believes that Cristiano Ronaldo crying after being sent off isn't a good sign at all for the bianconeri.
After Ronaldo was sent off for Juventus against Valencia for allegedly pulling Jeison Murillo's hair and showing misconduct on the pitch, the Portuguese star was seen crying as he was trotting off the pitch.
And Leonardo Bonucci's mental coach and motivator Alberto Ferrarini was recently talking to Tutto Convocati about the incident and he revealed that Ronaldo crying was not a good sign for the Old Lady.
Ferrarini said: "Ronaldo crying is a red alarm. The rage that keeps on accumulating can be transmuted into small ways and risks injuries. Back on the field, Ronaldo has such an important ego and right now, because of his expectations he can not give his best."
Ronaldo had not scored a single goal for the Old Lady before the weekend, but he opened his account by scoring a brace against Sassuolo on Saturday.
