AC Milan defender Leonardo Bonucci is reportedly set for a rossoneri exit, despite the CAS decision to overturn the club's European ban.Bonucci has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain, with Calciomercato understanding that Manchester United are not interested in signing the Italian.Today's Corriere dello Sport states that Bonucci is set to leave Milan this summer- a season after his arrival from Juventus, with Paris Saint-Germain waiting in the wings to bring him to the French capital.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)