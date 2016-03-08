Bonucci shares new message about racism after criticism of Sterling and Balotelli

03 April at 17:35

Juventus star Leonardo Bonucci was hugely criticized by media and fellow footballers for his comments about Moise Kean's celebration against Cagliari last night. The Italian defender said the blame was '50-50' (READ HERE) and players like Raheem Sterling and Mario Balotelli have hugely criticized him on social media (WATCH their messages). Yaya Touré has also pin the blame on Bonucci for his statements.

Earlier today, Bonucci shared a new social media message on Instagram with a strong statement against racism. Watch it below:


 

