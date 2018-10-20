Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci has published a new image on Instagram, following the significant amount of criticism that he has received after last night's 1-1 draw with Genoa.

"If we thought that our path was without obstacles, we got our answer tonight. Now we have to look ahead and think about Tuesday, in Manchester for a great match," the caption read.



However, the comments from the fans have been anything but flattering, following the lack of concentration when Bessa scored the equaliser for Genoa.