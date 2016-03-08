Bonucci: ‘Stop talking about Balotelli!’

Leonardo Boucci talked to Rai Sport after Italy’s 3-1 defeat against France: “We can improve after these defeats. We could do more if we were more aggressive. I scored but I told nothing to Balotelli. Pellegrini should have taken the free kick but what we scored in the end so it’s fine. Balo? Stop talking about him, he is a more mature player, he is an added value for us but he is not different from any other player. He is just the same as everybody. He plays well like all of us. France are a very strong squad. They can win the World Cup.”

