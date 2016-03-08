Bonucci tempted by massive salary offer from PSG; Sarri calls Juve defender

Leonardo Bonucci is having reflections on his future at Juventus. Just a year after his shocking return from AC Milan, the centre-back could leave the Allianz Stadium once again.



PSG are trying to convince the player to join them and, according to La Repubblica, the French champions have offered Bonucci a salary of 7 million euros per season.



However, Gazzetta dello Sport reports that in recent days Bonucci received a call from Maurizio Sarri, in which the manager would have explained that, despite the arrival of Matthijs de Ligt, he considers him one of the pillars of his Juve side.