Bonucci: ‘My best Juventus’
04 October at 11:46Leonardo Bonucci spoke to media after the Champions League game against Young Boys: “It’s nice to receive the love of fans again. I’ve always respected them and I know you can’t cancel the past. I do something more in Black and White, I hope fans will sing my name soon, like it happened in the past.”
“My son Lorenzo supports Torino and Belotti. Last year he did a trial with them and now he can play for the youth sector of the club. It’s not a problem for me, I only want him to have fun and don’t suffer my shadow.”
“This is the best Juventus I’ve played for. The mentality is extraordinary and the approach to game has changed. We have much more determination and anger. It’s another step in our growth. Marotta? I am sorry he left, whoever took the decision must have his reasons, the only I thing I can do is to wish the director the best of luck.”
