New Juventus signing Leonardo Bonucci will hold his first press conference at the club on his rejoining the bianconeri tomorrow.The Italian left Juventus last summer for a fee of 42 million euros to join AC Milan and after struggling to impress in the first half of the season, Bonucci rediscovered his mojo under the tutelage of Rino Gattuso.With a move back to Juventus now sealed, Bonucci will be presented to the press tomorrow. He is part of the deal that has taken Gonzalo Higuain to AC Milan on loan and Mattia Caldara has joined the rossoneri on a permanent basis.