Bonucci: 'We wanted to win but..."

14 September at 21:00
Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci commented on the Bianconeri's 0-0 draw with Fiorentina this afternoon, saying on Instagram that "​We would have preferred to win but the team showed character. We recover energy because Wednesday begins the road to one of our main goals."

Juventus were expected to come away with three points today but actually were arguably the worse side; Fiorentina impressing many with their strong performance. Franck Ribery and Federico Chiesa shone whilst Cristiano Ronaldo disappeared for Juventus.
 


