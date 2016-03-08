Bonucci willing to reduce salary to join Juve: all the numbers
26 July at 22:45As he has expressed a desire to return to Juventus, Bonucci is willing to give up part of the salary he currently earns at Milan.
At the moment, Bonucci earns €8m plus €2m in bonuses. This is considered too steep for Juventus as they want to lower the salaries, after the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.
According to Corriere Della Sera, Bonucci is ready to give up €3m per year to return to Turin, a year after his farewell.
