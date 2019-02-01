Bookmakers reveal their Ballon d'Or favourites: Van Dijk on top, Ronaldo far away
09 July at 18:00It was a week to forget for Messi and Salah. The Argentine, among many controversies, lost the semifinal of the Copa America against Brazil, while the Egyptian failed with his national team at the African Cup of Nations and surprisingly got eliminated in the second round of the tournament against South Africa.
For this reason, there have been changes in the ranking of favourites in the Ballon d'Or race, according to the bookmakers. As of now, the favourite is Virgil van Dijk who missed the Premier League title (but was crowned as the best player) and won the Champions League.
Moreover, the defender reached the final of the Nations League where the Netherlands lost against Portugal. The last defender to win the individual award was Paolo Cannavaro in 2006 but according to Betaland bookmakers, the Dutchman is favoured with odds at 1.90.
Messi, who in addition to the successes in Spain with Barcelona also boasts the third Golden Shoe in a row and the title of the top scorer of the Champions League, remains in second place (2.75).
He is followed by the European champion Salah, who scored 22 goals in the Premier League and was the hero of Liverpool's Champions League campaign. But his chances are as much as 6.50.
Goalkeeper Alisson, who helped Liverpool win the Champions League and was crowned as the best goalkeeper and did the same with Brazil at the Copa America, is just out of the podium and has the odds of 8.00 of winning the prize on Betaland. Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, is at 7.00 for the bookmakers.
