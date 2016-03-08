Boost for Arsenal and Man City as target rejects €80m Chinese bid

Nicolas Pepe is considered to be one of the breakthrough stars of Ligue 1 this season; helping Lille challenge at the very top of the division for a place in next season's Champions League and attracting the interest of elite clubs such as Arsenal and Manchester City; with AC Milan also thought to have minor interest in the Ivorian.Speaking to Canal+, Gerard Lopez, Lille coach, said the following about Pepe:"​Pepé deserves to compete at the highest levels and we have received several proposals. From China, they put 80 million euros on the plate, but the boy preferred to refuse. We, on the other hand, have rejected 50 million offers from England."Therefore, it seems clear that Pepe wants to play in a big league and is not interested about a high-paying job outside of Europe. However, it will be an open race for his signature in the summer and Arsenal, City and Milan.

