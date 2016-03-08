Boost for Arsenal and Tottenham as Roma starlet can leave in the summer
21 April at 14:45Both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have had their eye on Roma starlet Cengiz Under for a while now. The Turkish forward is of considerable talent and both North London clubs have been evaluating whether or not he would be worth making a move for in the summer.
Now, both the Premier League clubs will receive a boost as it appears as though Under will be allowed to leave Roma in the summer, if he wants to. His current deal expires in 2022 and it is thought that Roma are open to the idea of selling him this summer so that they can get as much money as possible for the Turkish attacker - perhaps in the region of €40m.
Under has just three goals and five assists for Roma this season, in 22 Serie A games and perhaps a change of scenery will do the 21-year-old some good. Roma may sell Under to give the club more funds to re-invest in other areas of the squad; with some holes that need feeling and several members of the team in dire need of an upgrade.
