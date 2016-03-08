Boost for Chelsea and Barcelona as Juventus target Bayern Munich midfielder
24 July at 09:15According to the latest reports from Italian newspaper Tuttosport, Juventus are lining up a potential replacement for Miralem Pjanic, who has been linked with moves to Chelsea, Manchester City and Barcelona so far this summer.
Juventus’ dream for the post-Pjanic appears to be Bayern Munich’s former Barcelona midfielder Thiago Alcantara, brother to Rafinha Alcantara, who spent the 2nd half of last season on loan at Juventus’ Serie A rivals Inter Milan.
Thiago, 27, has asked to leave Bayern Munich and requested that the club sell him to Barcelona, yet the La Liga giants appear to be more focused on Adrien Rabiot and Miralem Pjanic, rather than the Spaniard.
Meanwhile, Pjanic has been offered to PSG by his entourage, yet the Parisian club look to wrap up the saga revolving around Adrien Rabiot before they make a formal offer for the Bosnian midfielder.
@snhw_
