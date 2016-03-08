Boost for Chelsea and Manchester United as Lazio prepare offer for ex-Chelsea midfielder
06 August at 21:40The clock is counting down to the end of the transfer window and, as of the moment, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is still a Lazio player. The 23-year-old Serbian midfielder has been a target for a number of Europe’s top clubs but, with little time yet, a suitable offer must come soon – or not at all.
Manchester United and Chelsea are considered to be in the running for the midfielder, with AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus all touted as possible destinations previously. Now, Man Utd and Chelsea may have cause for optimism as Lazio line up a move for a possible replacement.
The replacement in question, according to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, is ex-Chelsea midfielder Ramires, who currently plays for Jiangsu Suning in the Chinese Super League. The reported offer that Lazio president Claudio Lotito is willing to table consists of €4 million a year for three seasons.
However, this move and the Milinkovic-Savic saga are likely to be directly linked and, therefore, if the Serbian does not leave, Ramires will not join.
