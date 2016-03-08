Boost for Inter and City as Juventus prepare to sell shock players
25 April at 17:30Juvenus are preparing a big squad reshuffle in the summer ahead of the 2019/20 season. A large number of players will likely be leaving and joining, as Massimiliano Allegri seeks to have himself best prepared to take on the Champions League once again. The Champions League ended in disappointment for Juventus this time round; having been knocked out by Dutch underdogs Ajax in the quarter-finals.
According to what has been reported by Il Corriere di Torino, there are two unexpected players who already appear to be heading for the exit. The first is Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanic; who has been identified as one of Pep Guardiola's ideal replacements for his midfield at Manchester City. Pjanic is not considered to be vital to the Juventus project and, therefore, will be allowed to leave if an appropriate offer comes in.
The second player heading for the exit, however, is much more shocking. The Turin based newspaper reports that Allegri has not been impressed with the performances of Portuguese full-back Joao Cancelo in the second half of the season, and, therefore, could be heading for the exit just a year after joining from Valencia.
