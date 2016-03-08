Boost for Inter as Barcelona prepared to let midfielder leave after post-elimination celebrations
09 May at 16:35Inter Milan have been handed a boost in their summer transfer window activity today as it has been reported by Spanish radio station RAC1 that Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic spent yesterday in Seville for a festival where he was seen spending time with former associates from the Barcelona man's time at Sevilla.
Inter have been watching Rakitic for some time and have been linked with a move for the Croatian stretching back to last summer, after they failed to sign his compatriot Luka Modric from Real Madrid.
According to RAC1, Rakitic's celebration, just a day after his Barcelona side was eliminated in shocking fashion by a Liverpool team who overturned a 3-0 first leg deficit to reach the final, has not gone down well with the Barcelona board; who are now considering his future.
With Frenkie de Jong arriving at Barça from Ajax in the summer, their midfield is being refreshed and there could be little space for Rakitic come the start of next season.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
