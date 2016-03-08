Boost for Inter as Barcelona scouting two Milan targets in Brazil
27 October at 11:00January is expected to be important as far as La Liga outfit Barcelona are concerned. The club are concerned about the state of their current squad and are particularly looking for midfield additions in January, as well as possibly one additional forward.
According to what has been reported by Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have sent scouts to Brazil to watch three players: Flamengo's Rodrigo Caio and Gremio duo Everton Soares and Matheus Henrique.
Both Soares and Caio have been targets of AC Milan in recent transfer markets, with the Rossoneri having their eyes set on Everton in the summer before eventually being put off by the economic demands of the Brazilian outfit.
This news will come as a boost for Inter Milan, who have their eyes set on Barcelona duo Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitic. If Barcelona move for the likes of Caio or Henrique, they may prepare to sell Rakitic and Vidal to help finance the moves, opening the door for the Nerazzurri to sign either, if they wish to.
