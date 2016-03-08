Boost for Inter as Conte wants Champions League football
29 March at 13:45Inter Milan's future is hanging in the balance. Some suggest that head coach Luciano Spalletti should part ways with the club in the summer whilst others indicate that Spalletti should be given more of a chance. It all really depends on how Inter finish this season; and whether or not they qualify for the Champions League.
On the topic of the Champions League, former Chelsea and Juventus head coach Antonio Conte, who is reportedly on the shortlists of both Juve and Inter to replace Allegri or Spalletti, spoke to La Repubblica about his future:
"The next team must allow me to give the assault on the Champions League within two years."
Inter will be on alert after Conte's comments; with the Nerazzurri likely to be amongst the teams fighting for Champions League football come the end of the season.
Conte's last spell was with Chelsea; before being replaced by former Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri in the summer. Sarri's spell in charge has been met with a lot of criticism so far and some suggest that the chain-smoking Italian will not lead the Blues next season.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments