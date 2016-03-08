Boost for Inter as Roma decide upon heir to Edin Dzeko
22 May at 21:45Speculation in recent weeks has linked Roma's Bosnian forward Edin Dzeko with a move across Italy to Inter Milan. The experienced Bosnian forward has had a good season with the Giallorossi but, with just a year left on his deal, is being heavily linked with a switch away.
There has been interest from the Premier League in Dzeko but Inter have emerged as frontrunners and look like they will get their man. Meanwhile, Roma have, as per Il Messaggero, lined up Torino forward Andrea Belotti has their ideal replacement for Dzeko, suggesting that the Bosnian will leave and join Inter.
