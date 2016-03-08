Boost for Inter as Spurs scout replacement for Eriksen
05 October at 22:15Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen is being strongly linked with a move away from Spurs this season, with the Dane's contract expiring at the end of the season.
A number of clubs are interested in signing Eriksen, with fellow Premier League side Manchester United interested as well as Serie A outfit Inter Milan.
According to reports from English newspaper the Mirror, Spurs have handed a boost to United and Inter, lining up English midfielder James Maddison from Leicester City as his replacement, should Eriksen leave.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments