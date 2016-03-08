Boost for Juve and Manchester United as Roma starlet no closer to renewal
23 April at 20:45Nicolo Zaniolo has been one of the breakthrough stars of this season's Serie A. The Roma starlet joined the club from Inter last summer; as part of the deal that saw Belgian central midfielder Radja Nainggolan go the other way and join the Nerazzurri. Since then, Zaniolo has been one of the Giallorossi's best players this season and is partly to blame for helping salvage their season.
Therefore, it is only appropriate that Zaniolo has started to attract interest from bigger clubs, with reports suggesting that Juventus, Bayern Munich and Manchester United are amongst the frontrunners for the young Italian's signature.
However, all these clubs will have received a boost as the latest reports from Il Messaggero suggest that Roma are no closer to agreeing a contract renewal with Zaniolo as they attempt to keep him at the club. The newspaper suggests that Roma have offered Zaniolo a contract worth €1.7m per season whilst the Italian midfielder is after over €2m.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments