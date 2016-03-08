Boost for Juve and Milan as Liverpool drop pursuit of midfield star

01 November at 22:30
After reports from Sky Sports yesterday that confirmed that Arsenal have communicated officially to Welsh midfield Aaron Ramsey that he will not be offered a new contract at the club, Sky Sports are now reporting that Liverpool have dropped out of the race to sign him.
 
This will come as good news for Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Lazio and Chelsea – who have all been linked very strongly with the talented Welsh central midfielder. Ramsey is somewhat of a key player at Arsenal and this will come as a big loss when he leaves on a free next summer.
 
