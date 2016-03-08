Boost for Juventus and PSG as Milinkovic-Savic heir visits Lazio's training centre
05 July at 13:00Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is glued to the headlines and has been since he started making waves for Lazio. A clever signing from Genk in the Belgian Pro League, Milinkovic-Savic has gone on to win the Coppa Italia with Lazio, as well as claiming the division's 'Best Midfielder' award in the 2018/19 season.
Therefore, it is only appropriate that top clubs are pursuing his signature, with Juventus, PSG, Real Madrid and Manchester United all having been linked to his signature; as well as minor interest from the likes of AC Milan and Inter Milan.
Now, the clubs in pursuit may have been handed a boost as, according to Italian newspaper Il Tempo, Lazio have found their ideal replacement - Dominik Szoboszlai. The Red Bull Salzburg midfielder has also been linked as a target for Juventus but has, reportedly, visited Lazio's training centre, Formello, recently.
The key to this deal, as per the reports, is Valon Berisha. The Kosovan midfielder joined Lazio from Salzburg last summer but has been relatively disappointing in his first season and the Biancocelesti appear to be ready to offload the midfielder as part of a player exchange to secure Szoboszlai.
