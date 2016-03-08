Boost for Juventus and Real Madrid as Man Utd identify Pogba's heir

English Premier League giants Manchester United have identified a replacement for star midfielder Paul Pogba, if the reports are to be believed in the English media.



The France international is being linked with a move away from Old Trafford and it is believed that he wants to join either Spanish giants Real Madrid or Italian champions Juventus.



For that very purpose, Pogba has openly expressed his desire for a new challenge and is now weighing up options before the start of the next campaign.



As per Daily Express, the Red Devils have conceded that they might not be able to hold on to their star midfielder even though no club have been able to meet their valuation of £150 million for the 26-year-old.



Therefore, United have already identified Atletico Madrid’s Saúl Ñíguez as a replacement for the French World Cup winning midfielder.



It will be interesting to see if United will be able to make this deal become a reality because Atletico will be reluctant to let another star player leave after Rodri and Antoine Griezmann.

