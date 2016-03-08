Boost for Juventus as Arsenal line up move for PSG starlet
25 January at 16:45According to what has been reported by French outlet L'Equipe and BBC journalist David Ornstein, Arsenal are in talks with PSG to sign starlet Christopher Nkunku. Nkunku would join the Gunners on a loan deal, as per the reports, with some distance yet between PSG and Arsenal.
Arsenal are reportedly after a loan deal with option to buy in the summer, whilst PSG want a covering option and to offer Nkunku a new contract pre-loan. The 21-year-old midfielder is not seen as integral to Tuchel's plans and therefore could move to the North London side before the window is over.
This will come as a boost for Juventus, who have already secured a pre-contract of Aaron Ramsey and are trying to get the midfielder signed in January, rather than waiting till the summer. Arsenal, however, are only prepared to sell Ramsey early if they can source a replacement - which Nkunku is being viewed as after Denis Suarez's move to Arsenal collapsed.
