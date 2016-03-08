Boost for Juventus as Chelsea target confesses admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo

Federico Chiesa is considered to be one of Italy's brightest young talents, the Fiorentina starlet making waves in his past 2 seasons with the Viola. Chiesa has impressed so much that the forward has attracted the interest of a number of clubs including, most notably, Juventus and Chelsea. Juventus, it has been reported in recent days, are willing to sell Douglas Costa to give them the funds to sign Chiesa but words from the Italian himself will give a boost to Juventus.Speaking to Eleven Sport, Chiesa said that "Cristiano Ronaldo? He has the talent of Messi, but he has won his own number of Golden Balls: an exemplary professional like him teaches that to arrive and stay at the top you have to pay attention to every little detail."Chiesa continued to add that "​For two or three years I struggled to find space, because my body was not as ready as the others. When you are 14, 15, you learn from a passionate disappointment. I have thought so many times about giving up. My parents and my family have always believed in me and I have always believed in me. When I was not playing, I said to myself: "I did not play this one, I'll play the next." It was a way to move forward, to have a positive thought. I did not play, the match for me sometimes was the weekly training session."

