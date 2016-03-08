Boost for Juventus as Real Madrid won't be pursuing Man Utd star in January
29 October at 18:00The future of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is a widely debated hot topic, with the talismanic French midfielder attracting the attention of top clubs in recent years; Juventus and Real Madrid the most prominent and consistent of the suitors.
In the summer, Pogba stayed with the Red Devils despite the interest. United valued the player extremely high and managed to fend off interest from Juve and Real, two clubs who already had spent a large amount on more necessary transfers in the summer. Therefore, the Premier League giants kept their man.
Now, good news for Manchester United and Juventus fans, as Real Madrid have, as per the Daily Star, decided that they will not be making any big signings in January, meaning that club president Florentino Perez will not be pursuing a deal for Pogba in the winter transfer market.
Therefore, Juventus, if they wish, have a clear run at the Frenchman in January, whereas United fans will take happiness from the fact that Real have temporarily pulled out of the race. Pogba is currently out injured and is not due back until December.
