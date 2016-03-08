Boost for Lazio as Club Brugge line up replacement for Wesley Moraes
24 July at 12:00According to what has been reported by ChronicleLive.co.uk, Club Brugge are lining up Sunderland’s Bryan Oviedo for the aftermath of Wesley Moraes signing for Lazio.
This is a big boost for the Roman club, whose transfer of the Brazilian forward has been in negotiations for the past weeks.
Moraes joining Lazio will likely spell the end of Felipe Caicedo’s time in Rome, with a number of clubs in Spain, primarily, interested in signing the Ecuadorian.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
For Lazio news, exclusives and features, visit The Laziali.
Go to comments