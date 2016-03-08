Boost for Manchester United and Juventus as club of target line up replacement
05 August at 21:30Reports from LaLazioSiamoNoi today have suggested that, in the event that Sergej Milinkovic-Savic leaves Lazio, Papu Gomez of Atalanta has already been lined up as his short-term replacement.
This is the case as, if Lazio’s 23-year-old Serbian midfielder does leave the club, there is little time left in the window to find an apt and equally talented replacement. Therefore, the club will need to focus on the short-term, with head coach Simone Inzaghi reportedly favouring the club’s interest in Atalanta’s Ital-Argentine forward.
Milinkovic-Savic has been a target of many top clubs this summer, with Manchester United, Juventus, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Chelsea all amongst the front-runners; whilst recent interest has emerged from Inter Milan and AC Milan.
This may offer encouragement to the suitors of Milinkovic-Savic, as Lazio may be more willing to let go of their talented starlet – should a suitable bid come in. Lazio president Claudio Lotito values the midfielder at around €120 million +, an astronomical figure.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
For more Lazio reports, exclusive news and features, visit The Laziali!
Go to comments