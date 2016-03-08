Boost for Manchester United as Juventus eye Lyon star as Pogba alternative

According to what has been reported by Tuttosport today, Juventus may have identified an alternative, if their plans to re-sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba fail. Pogba moved to Manchester from Juventus in 2016; for a then-record fee of €105m, still, to this date, the highest fee paid by an English club.However, Pogba's United future looked in doubt after growing tensions between him and then-head coach Jose Mourinho led to somewhat of a schism within the Red Devils. It looked as though either Mourinho or Pogba would go but, in a fortunate turn for United, it was Mourinho who was shown the door; his replacement Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doing a much better job and elevating Pogba's form tenfold.If Juventus cannot sign Pogba, because United's demands are too high or if he does not want to leave England, they will instead turn their attention to Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Tanguy Ndombele. Ndombele, 22, continues to impress and Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici is said to be a big fan of the Frenchman.

