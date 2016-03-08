Boost for Manchester United in Alderweireld pursuit as Spurs contact Colombian’s family
11 July at 09:00Manchester United have received a boost in their pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur’s Belgian defender Toby Alderweireld as the latest reports from Marca Colombia suggest that the North London side have been in contact with the family of Boca Junior’s Colombian defender, Wilmar Barrios.
There has been no formal offer as of yet, but Barrios certainly turned heads in England after Colombia’s World Cup exit at the hands of England in the round of 16. He received media attention after leaving a head-butt on the jaw of Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson, getting Spurs fans excited.
It appears as though Barrios is being lined up to replace Alderweireld at Spurs, with Manchester United considered to be the front runners for the Belgian centre-back’s signature.
Further reports indicate that Boca Junior teammates have been pleading with Barrios to stay in Argentina, yet it appears as though the illustrious temptation of the Premier League cannot be ignored.
