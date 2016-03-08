Boost for Milan as Correa replacement a step away from Atletico
13 August at 11:30AC Milan are still chasing one or two more signings this summer, with Atletico Madrid's Argentine forward Angel Correa at the top of the Rossoneri shopping list; as the club's recruitment staff look to gift Marco Giampaolo with a true trequartista ahead of the start of the 2019/20 Serie A season.
Correa will likely set the Milanese side back around 50 to 55 million euros and there is somewhat of an urgency amongst the Rossoneri to offload a couple more players to raise the funds required to sign the Argentine.
In fact, the club can step up their pursuit soon as Atletico Madrid appear to be a step away from signing Correa's replacement. As per Spanish outlet AS, Atletico are on the verge of signing Valencia's Spanish forward Rodrigo; the striker not turning up in training with Valencia this morning.
