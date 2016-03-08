Boost for Milan as French club lines up replacement for Rossoneri target
13 April at 10:30AC Milan have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Ligue 1 side Nice's Allan Saint-Maximin this week as Nice Matin report that the club are very close to signing a potential replacement for the winger. The French outlet reports that Nice are interested in signing Reims' Remy Oudin and would do so to replace Saint-Maximin, if he were to leave the French club this summer.
Saint-Maximin has been linked strongly with Milan over the past few months; speculating starting to grow at the end of the winter transfer market - some even thinking a deal could've taken place back in January. However, Milan prioritised the signings of Lucas Paqueta and Krzysztof Piatek and therefore must wait until the summer to make a move for Saint-Maximin.
The 22-year-old Frenchman is approaching the end of his second year with the French club and will likely be moving on in the summer; with Milan ready to splash the cash and allow him to be the final piece of the jigsaw that is the future of the Rossoneri attack.
