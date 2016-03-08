Boost for Milan as Roma identify Veretout alternative

11 July at 22:15
Roma have had a change of heart over their ideal midfield signing this summer. At first, it appeared as though new sporting director Gianluca Petrachi had identified Fiorentina's French midfielder Jordan Veretout as his top priority signing for the club.

However, a new name appears to have overtaken Veretout's, that of Boca Juniors' 19-year-old midfielder Augustin Almendra.

Boca have set the value of the youngster at around 18 million euros and Petrachi seems to be convinced this could be a risk worth taking; for a player who could potentially serve as a pillar of the club's future, rather than with Veretout who would likely be a short-term option.

If this was the case, AC Milan would be clear favourites to sign Veretout from Fiorentina; the Frenchman perhaps ideal for Giampaolo at his new club.

