Boost for Napoli and Milan as targets not called up to Madrid squad
07 August at 10:15All eyes are on Real Madrid at the moment. The La Liga giants have had a massive summer; bringing in the likes of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy, amongst others, whilst offloading lots of the 'deadwood' considered to be within the ranks.
Several Serie A clubs have had their eyes on Los Blancos players over the summer so far; Napoli being strongly linked with a move for Colombian James Rodriguez, AC Milan said to be expressing an interest in talismanic Croatian midfielder Luca Modric and Inter Milan reportedly plotting an ambitious move for Welsh forward Gareth Bale.
All three of these clubs will have received a boost today as the La Liga giants have named their squad list for an upcoming friendly against Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg; in which none of the aforementioned players were included.
Goalkeepers : Navas, Courtois, Lunin
Defenders : Carvajal, Militao, Varane, Ramos, Nacho, Marcelo, Odriozola, De La Fuente.
Midfielders : Kroos, Casemiro, Valverde, Isco.
Forwards : Benzema, Lucas Vazquez, Jovic, Vinicius, Hazard.
