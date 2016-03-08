Boost for Napoli in pursuit of Lozano as Torino agree deal for Verdi
11 August at 11:00In the past few hours, an agreement has been found between Napoli and Torino over the sale of Simone Verdi to the Turin club. Urbano Cairo and Aurelio De Laurentiis have found an economic agreement over the sale and now all that remains is for the finalities to be completed.
For the final signatures to arrive, however, Napoli first wish to source and sign a replacement; with many suggesting that their first choice is still PSV winger Hirving Lozano, although Gremio's Everton Soares has also been named as a possible target.
The Gazzetta dello Sport report that the details of Verdi's move to Torino are as follows: an interest-bearing loan of €10m plus 50% of any resale within the next 2 years, or, alternatively, a mandatory obligation to purchase at €10m.
