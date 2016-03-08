Boost for Napoli's pursuit of Fenerbahce starlet as midfielder nears exit
15 July at 12:00Eljif Elmas appears to be edging ever closer to a move to Napoli. After reported interest from a number of clubs, including Napoli's fellow Serie A side Lazio, the Neapolitans appear to be favourites to sign the Macedonian starlet from Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce.
Before completing the deal, Napoli need to offload players, preferably in the same position. According to Il Mattino, Croatian midfielder Marko Rog is now just a step away from signing for Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt. Amid links to Genoa and Cagliari, the Bundesliga side, who knocked Inter Milan out of the Europa League last season, have overtaken the Italian clubs interested and appear to be accelerating towards a deal for the Napoli man.
This now opens the door for Elmas to join Napoli and fans of the Neapolitan side are excited to see what their new starlet can offer.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments