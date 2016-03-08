Boost for Torino and Lazio as agent of Croatian forward opens door to Milan move
17 June at 14:15Hoffenheim forward Ivan Kramaric has been named, in the past few days, as a market objective for AC Milan this summer. Kramaric, who currently plies his trade in the Bundesliga, would be an interesting signing for a Rossoneri side who already have two competent strikers and would raise questions over the future of Patrick Cutrone; the Italian having been linked with moves to Torino and Lazio.
Speaking to MilanNews.it, Kramaric's agent, Vincenzo Cavaliere, said the following:
"Kramaric is wanted by half of Europe, being one of the most prolific strikers in the continent. In Germany he is one of those who has scored more in the last two seasons, even if he does not play for Bayern Munich or for Borussia Dortmund. All the teams that are looking for a striker are obviously interested in him."
Then, Cavaliere spoke about the influence of Boban's return to Milan in the backroom team, "Boban follows the Croatian national team a lot, where Kramaric plays with great continuity. His goals have always been decisive and, thanks to his goals, Croatia went to the World Cup. Last year he brought Hoffenheim directly into the Champions League with two goals in the last match against Borussia Dortmund. He scored many goals and made many important assists."
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments