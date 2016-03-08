Bordas hints future Barca move for Neymar

12 September at 19:00
Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona’s director Javier Bordas has hinted at a future move to bring Paris Saint Germain (PSG) striker Neymar back to the Camp Nou.

The Brazil international has been linked with a move away from the French capital and it was reported throughout the summer that the Catalonia giants were trying to re-sign the striker.

However, Barcelona failed to meet PSG’s valuation of the player who eventually had to stay in Paris for another season.

Bordas, while talking to EFE, expressed those views by saying: "While he [Neymar] wants to come, we will do what we can to bring him back. What happens will happen, everything is constantly changing in football, but Neymar is Neymar. The case of Neymar is a special one. He's an exceptional player and he wants to come to Barcelona; he hasn't adapted to Paris; he was wrong to go there, and even he has said that."

For more updates, please visit our home page.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Globetrotter

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.