Bordas hints future Barca move for Neymar
12 September at 19:00Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona’s director Javier Bordas has hinted at a future move to bring Paris Saint Germain (PSG) striker Neymar back to the Camp Nou.
The Brazil international has been linked with a move away from the French capital and it was reported throughout the summer that the Catalonia giants were trying to re-sign the striker.
However, Barcelona failed to meet PSG’s valuation of the player who eventually had to stay in Paris for another season.
Bordas, while talking to EFE, expressed those views by saying: "While he [Neymar] wants to come, we will do what we can to bring him back. What happens will happen, everything is constantly changing in football, but Neymar is Neymar. The case of Neymar is a special one. He's an exceptional player and he wants to come to Barcelona; he hasn't adapted to Paris; he was wrong to go there, and even he has said that."
