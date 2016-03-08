Bordeaux will decide Karamoh's future tomorrow: Inter return 'possible'
14 February at 16:35Bordeaux have not yet decided the future of Yann Karamoh.
The French striker has been suspended for an "inappropriate and unacceptable behavior" on the 6th of February. This Friday, the player will be received by the president of the Girondins, Frédéric Longuépée, in a face to face in which he will explain the reasons of the clash he had with Patrick Colleter, the assistant coach of Bordeaux.
Karamoh will also have to explain his unauthorized vacation in Paris, also documented on his Instagram account. L'Equipe reported the words of the executive manager of the Girondins: "We want to be sure that this behavior will not be repeated in the future. Karamoh will be fined, that's sure. An immediate return to Inter? It will depend on his behavior, now it's up to the management to decide".
The Frenchman joined Bordeaux on loan last summer but his time at the club could be over already. The Ligue 1 side will decide the future of Karamoh tomorrow.
