Bordeaux reveal who is in pole position to sign Arsenal, Tottenham and Inter target
05 June at 14:25French side Bordeaux have revealed as to which club is leading the race to sign Malcom and is the most interested in the Tottenham, Arsenal and Inter Milan target.
Malcom has become one of the most wanted starlets in the world because of his impressive performances at a tender age for Bordeaux. This season, the Brazilian appeared in 35 games in the Ligue 1, scoring 12 times and assisting seven times.
While interest in him has been huge, Bordeaux technical director Ulrich Rame has confirmed in an interview that Wolfsburg are the club that is the most interested in the player. He said: "There are chances that he stays, but it also possible that Bordeaux sells him.
"Wolfsburg is one of the most interested clubs, along with other big teams that want him. This season has added value for him and the boy is looking at his sporting interest. He knows what he has today "
The 21-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Tottenham, Arsenal and Bayern Munich. And fresh reports have linked him to Inter Milan too.
Here is a gallery of clubs who have been linked with Malcom
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments