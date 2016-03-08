Borini compared to Henry: his reaction is brilliant

21 January at 18:27
AC Milan star Fabio Borini spoke to Sky Sport after the Rossoneri 2-0 win over Genoa: “At the beginning, we were like ‘carpenters’ for the conditions of the pitch. I wanted to play. I did it and I scored. Consistency brings results. Today Higuain and Piatek were not here. We won in one of the most difficult pitches of Serie A”.

During the interview, AC Milan legend Costacurta jokingly compared the Italian winger to Thierry Henry:  “Really? Maybe that's a bit too much”, Borini replied laughing. I love deep attacking actions, I always feel better after the hour mark because of the job I do in trainings. I wanted to play and if I am sere I can do anything”.
 

