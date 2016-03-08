Borini: 'Giampaolo encourages us to have fun'
11 August at 10:15Speaking after AC Milan's 2-0 win against Kosovan side Feronikeli, Milan winger Fabio Borini said this to Milan TV:
"We are still in the pre-season, we must continue to push and improve. The reception of the fans was warm.
"Even the concepts are new. The sooner we join, the easier it will be to play. The philosophy must be played all together, there is no room for individualism.
"Philosophy? It's one of the coach's messages, having fun with the ball. Then we need quantum players."
