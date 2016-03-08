Borini: 'Giampaolo encourages us to have fun'

Speaking after AC Milan's 2-0 win against Kosovan side Feronikeli, Milan winger Fabio Borini said this to Milan TV:



"​We are still in the pre-season, we must continue to push and improve. The reception of the fans was warm.



"​Even the concepts are new. The sooner we join, the easier it will be to play. The philosophy must be played all together, there is no room for individualism.



"Philosophy? ​It's one of the coach's messages, having fun with the ball. Then we need quantum players."