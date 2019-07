AC Milan midfielder/winger Fabio Borini has spoken to Milan TV ahead of the new season, in which he has said:"​The holidays went very well: I'm tanned, relaxed, with my pregnant wife, so it's been great. But now I'm ready for the new season, I've trained hard."It is unclear what role Borini will play under Giampaolo but all will become clear with time.For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.