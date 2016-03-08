Borini on AC Milan Champions League failure: 'I can't put my feelings into words'
27 May at 10:15AC Milan winger Fabio Borini has said that he can't describe the disappointment he feels on the rossoneri's failure to qualify for UEFA Champions League.
Milan finished fifth in the Serie A after a dramatic end to the campaign on the final day. Inter picked up a late and thrilling 2-1 over Empoli while Atalanta beat Sassuolo 3-1. This meant that Milan finished both of them and have to contend with playing Europa League next season.
After the game, Fabio Borini talked about the disappointment in an interview he gave to Milan TV.
He said: "The feeling is difficult to express in words. We are proud of what we have done but I am disappointed that I was not able to reach fourth place. We left it in the hands of others rather than ours.
"The important thing was to play our game. I prefer that the opposing teams don't give up the game for lost. I prefer to play it until the end. From the field something was perceived but we were good at staying focused, even after the draw.As has happened throughout the season, we are complicated.
"But we did our job and we won. I think the basis is fighting to the end. It is held at Milanello and then matches are played over the weekend. This is the basis, without which one cannot grow. There is no doubt, our squad is from Champions. We are young, now we know each other well, language is a minor problem, we can communicate. We must grow together, undoing and building every year is not easy. We must continue on a precise line and grow."
Go to comments