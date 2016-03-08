Borini praises Gattuso for formation change during Milan-Lazio

14 April at 17:20
Following the important win against Lazio, AC Milan's Fabio Borini spoke to MilanTV about the performance, as well as Gattuso's decisive formation change.

"In Turin, it was difficult but today even more so because it was decisive for Champions League. I'm happy to have played and won. We showed that we have grown in terms of personality. The change of formation was important because we needed the advantage," he stated.​

Comments

